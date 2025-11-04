Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ARM by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $702,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,224 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at $170,287,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in ARM by 3,853.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,180,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ARM by 112.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,112,000 after purchasing an additional 372,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at $19,565,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $168.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average of $143.43. The stock has a market cap of $178.21 billion, a PE ratio of 255.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $183.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.80.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

