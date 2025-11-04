Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 21,000 Shares of EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EchoStar by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,268,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 313,314 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in EchoStar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68. EchoStar Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul Gaske sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $58,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 233,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $17,625,721.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 376,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,392,256.75. This trade represents a 38.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,967,480. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price target on EchoStar in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

