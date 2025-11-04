Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,843.40. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.77%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

