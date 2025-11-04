Bryce Point Capital LLC Sells 266 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bryce Point Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $676.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $669.45 and its 200 day moving average is $703.96. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.