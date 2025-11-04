Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,096 Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

