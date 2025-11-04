Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases New Position in RH $RH

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Atreides Management LP raised its position in RH by 69.1% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,951,000 after acquiring an additional 193,404 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 225.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RH by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,629 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RH by 130.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates dropped their price objective on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.58 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.