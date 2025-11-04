Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,895 WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 29,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 132.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in WesBanco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in WesBanco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. WesBanco had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $261.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 52,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSBC

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.