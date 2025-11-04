Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in Medtronic by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6%

MDT stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $99.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

