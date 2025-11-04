Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 39,186 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 521.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,186 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 98,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.26.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

