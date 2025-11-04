Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SAH opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.41). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SAH shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.