Bryce Point Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Bryce Point Capital LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 261.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Allstate by 315.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 113.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $191.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.09. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.27.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

