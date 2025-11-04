Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 25.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.31.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $138,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,456.53. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,281 shares of company stock valued at $859,867. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

