Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kemper by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kemper by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,618.08. This represents a 9.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Laderman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,229.95. The trade was a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE KMPR opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. Kemper Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

