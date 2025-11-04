Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,048,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,310,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primerica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,963,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,019,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Primerica by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 490,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $261.39 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.34. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $308.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.86.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

