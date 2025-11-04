Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $867,000 in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 206.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 35.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $465.00.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $456.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.24 and its 200-day moving average is $494.31. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a one year low of $414.15 and a one year high of $560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.19 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credit Acceptance

In related news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 6,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.61, for a total value of $3,075,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,143,626.73. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.50, for a total value of $26,950.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,255. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

