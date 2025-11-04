Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in Zscaler by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,027,950. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total value of $2,974,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ZS opened at $336.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,245.44 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.