Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Duolingo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 594.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,987,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Duolingo by 66.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Duolingo by 26.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,547.68. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,791 shares of company stock valued at $23,018,101. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $264.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.51 and a 200-day moving average of $380.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.63 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.