Bryce Point Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Bryce Point Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Shake Shack makes up about 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $126.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $367.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

