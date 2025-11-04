Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $667,000 Stock Position in Inv Vk Ca Valu $VCV

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,438 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Ca Valu during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 33.4% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 16.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance

Shares of VCV opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Dividend

Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

