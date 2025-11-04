Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $997,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $144.54 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.