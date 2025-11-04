Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Sold by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Credo Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 850.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $180.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 269.61 and a beta of 2.62. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $193.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $13,541,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 770,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,900. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $3,084,879.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,777,675.61. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 971,286 shares of company stock valued at $148,656,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRDO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. William Blair began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

See Also

