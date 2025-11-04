5,979 Shares in Ares Management Corporation $ARES Purchased by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Ares Management accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 69.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,430,639. 36.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $155.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.63 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.96%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.