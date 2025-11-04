Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Increased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1,457.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $896.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $784.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $772.35.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

