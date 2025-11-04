First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,376 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 395,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 113,666 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

