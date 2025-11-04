Plato Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.83.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $314.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $292.97 and a twelve month high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

