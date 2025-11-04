Holistic Financial Partners Sells 4,601 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 41,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

