Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR Holdings Boosted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 445.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,925 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

