Obermeyer Wealth Partners Acquires 685 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after buying an additional 1,486,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,776,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after acquiring an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after acquiring an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,541,000.

VIG stock opened at $215.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

