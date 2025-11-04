State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 35.6% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 433,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,337,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after buying an additional 206,144 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

PPG Industries stock opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

