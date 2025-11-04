EOG Resources (EOG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $5.4754 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $168,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $193,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $258,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

