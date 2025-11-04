The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,732,705.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,987.92. This represents a 63.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 4.7%

CAKE stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $69.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $907.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.95 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

