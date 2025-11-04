Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 18,510 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6,360.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wolfe Research began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,746. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.9%

ORLY stock opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.