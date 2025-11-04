Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $49.0230 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 6.4%

MRVI stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $750.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 190,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

