Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $3.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 168,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.