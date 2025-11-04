Brokerages Set American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) PT at $136.75

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of AFG opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.52. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,883,106.30. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,520,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,707,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 585,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,821,000 after acquiring an additional 413,516 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 64,631.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 388,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 387,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

