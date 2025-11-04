UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Purchased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 720,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,860 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for about 2.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $24,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 535.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,674,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,539,000 after acquiring an additional 768,473 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $288,000.

UBS Group stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

