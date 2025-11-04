Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Remy Cointreau and Boston Beer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remy Cointreau $1.06 billion 2.42 $130.21 million N/A N/A Boston Beer $1.98 billion 1.15 $59.69 million $8.48 24.17

Analyst Recommendations

Remy Cointreau has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Beer.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Remy Cointreau and Boston Beer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remy Cointreau 1 2 1 1 2.40 Boston Beer 2 10 1 0 1.92

Boston Beer has a consensus target price of $250.65, suggesting a potential upside of 22.30%. Given Boston Beer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than Remy Cointreau.

Risk & Volatility

Remy Cointreau has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Beer has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Boston Beer shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Boston Beer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Remy Cointreau and Boston Beer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remy Cointreau N/A N/A N/A Boston Beer 4.38% 12.29% 8.93%

Summary

Boston Beer beats Remy Cointreau on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network wholesaler in the United States, as well as wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other e-commerce retail outlets. It sells its products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

