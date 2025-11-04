Celanese (CE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $2.5127 billion for the quarter. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Celanese has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.81%.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Celanese from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $60.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In related news, Director Timothy Go bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,193.75. The trade was a 30.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

