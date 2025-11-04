Contrasting Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Gogo has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gogo and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Verizon Communications 0 13 6 2 2.48

Profitability

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 68.37%. Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $47.41, indicating a potential upside of 20.20%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

This table compares Gogo and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo 1.05% 88.04% 5.97% Verizon Communications 14.43% 19.31% 5.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogo and Verizon Communications”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $444.71 million 2.65 $13.75 million $0.04 220.25 Verizon Communications $137.49 billion 1.21 $17.51 billion $4.68 8.43

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Gogo. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gogo beats Verizon Communications on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions. The company offers voice and data, in-flight entertainment, and other services. In addition, it engages in the development, deployment, and operation of networks, towers, and data center infrastructure to support in-flight connectivity services, as well as in the provision of telecommunications connections to the internet. The company sells its products primarily to aircraft operators and original equipment manufacturers of business aviation aircraft through a distribution network of independent dealers. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. As of May 2024, Gogo Inc. claims that “Gogo is the only company in North America with a complete, certified airborne 5G network, meaning that all components within the network (including onboard equipment) are 5G native.”

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices. The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including FWA broadband, data, video and conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, and network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

