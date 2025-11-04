Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.20 and last traded at $102.27, with a volume of 36677523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $132.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

