Connable Office Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.72.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $461.46 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

