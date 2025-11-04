HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $181.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 557.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 250.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $201.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.82. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $210.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.71. HCI Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $221.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

