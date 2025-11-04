Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after buying an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 86.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,686,000 after buying an additional 342,666 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.31.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

