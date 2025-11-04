8,678 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $104,067.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,093.20. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

