Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $353,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,874,000 after buying an additional 86,215 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $574.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

