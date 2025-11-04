FY2026 Earnings Forecast for PEG Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Sunday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $4.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2028 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,961,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,330,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,300,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,526,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,973,000 after acquiring an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,009,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,218,000 after acquiring an additional 715,051 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

