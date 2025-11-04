Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Grows By 52.0%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JPXGY opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Japan Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Exchange Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Japan Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

