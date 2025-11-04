John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,100 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHEM opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $646.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

