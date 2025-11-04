Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,300 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $836.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 205,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

