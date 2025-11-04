Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXE. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Expand Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Price Performance

EXE stock opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

